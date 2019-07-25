Fortifying school safety

New app offers suspicious activity reporting for students

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

“I see a suspicious person in a green car near my school.”

When there is a suspicious activity at your child's school or when they witness something that makes them feel unsafe, does your child know how to report the issue?

Recently, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) issued its support of the newly developed FortifyFL app, an online and mobile phone program that was funded by the Florida Legislature as part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

The simple app, with it's easy use and simple design, was created to provide school staff and students with an outlet for reporting suspicious, potentially dangerous and possibly violent activities on or near a school's campus.

Within the FortifyFL app, students can provide a description of a threat, share pictures or videos of the occurrence and submit their contact information, should they choose to do so – albeit an anonymous option is also provided. The contact information primary serves as a way for law enforcement or school staff to conduct a follow-up with the student reporter.

“Once information is transmitted via the application, the appropriate law enforcement and school administration entities are instantly contacted and provided with the submitted material,” reads the app's about page.

In only four quick steps, students are able to document, report on and send information to law enforcement agencies about an ongoing situation or suspicious person at their school.

The app also allows for a quick 9-1-1 call option and stores tips on the app, allowing students to access their previously sent suspicious activity tips in case they are needed again.

The app is supported by the Office of Attorney General, the Department of Education and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, all agencies which are also coordinating the app's development and public roll-out.

“Schools are safer when we all work together to identify potential threats and report them to law enforcement,” says Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, of the FortifyFL project and app. “Anyone who has not yet downloaded the FortifyFL app...please take a minute to do so. Downloading the app and using it to file an anonymous tip could save a life.”

Richard Corcoran, the Florida Commissioner of Education also praised the app, calling it an “outstanding tool designed to empower any Floridian.”

The Florida Police Chiefs Association and Florida Sheriff's Association stated that: “recent and past tragedies remind us of the need for our students and communities to report suspicious activity so we can keep our schools as safe as possible. FortifyFL gives law enforcement officers a new, direct connection to tips and information that will help protect our children.”

The app can be downloaded on the iTunes App Store as well as the Google Play Store; those without access to those application stores can also submit tips online.

To learn more about the FortifyFL app, visit getfortifyfl.com.