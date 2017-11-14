Four Arrested

Lazaro Aleman

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports the arrest last week of four individuals from South and Central Florida on multiple offenses resulting from a traffic stop.

According to the FHP, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, Nov. 7, and involved a traffic stop on CR-257 off I-10, based on multiple traffic violations that the trooper had observed the driver commit before exiting the interstate.

In the vehicle were 25-year-old Shykiah Rosetta-Samoyah Byrd, of Riverview, FL, the driver; 30-year-old Travarris Marquis Leaks, of Daytona Beach, FL, the front seat passenger; 24-year-old Claudy Symprevil Aubourg, of Orlando, FL, the left rear passenger; and 33-year-old Jenny Genese Joseph, of Apopka, FL), the right rear passenger.

Almost immediately, the trooper and his partner discovered, via a check of the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC), that Joseph was on probation in Orlando for fraud. The two also detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from Joseph, according to the report. Asked about the marijuana, Joseph initially denied having any but then produced a baggie of marijuana containing about two grams.

