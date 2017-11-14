Four Arrested

adminFront Page

Lazaro Aleman
ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reports the arrest last week of four individuals from South and Central Florida on multiple offenses resulting from a traffic stop.
According to the FHP, the incident occurred on Tuesday night, Nov. 7, and involved a traffic stop on CR-257 off I-10, based on multiple traffic violations that the trooper had observed the driver commit before exiting the interstate.
In the vehicle were 25-year-old Shykiah Rosetta-Samoyah Byrd, of Riverview, FL, the driver; 30-year-old Travarris Marquis Leaks, of Daytona Beach, FL, the front seat passenger; 24-year-old Claudy Symprevil Aubourg, of Orlando, FL, the left rear passenger; and 33-year-old Jenny Genese Joseph, of Apopka, FL), the right rear passenger.
Almost immediately, the trooper and his partner discovered, via a check of the Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC), that Joseph was on probation in Orlando for fraud. The two also detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from Joseph, according to the report. Asked about the marijuana, Joseph initially denied having any but then produced a baggie of marijuana containing about two grams.

SUBSCRIBE TO READ THIS STORY!

Related Posts

November 14, 2017

Two arrested for gun incident

November 14, 2017

Gear up the camels! Its time for Bethlehem in Monticello

November 14, 2017

Open House opens with “Tiger Pledge,” “Friendship Mix”