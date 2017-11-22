Four sign scholarships

Lynette Veit

ECB Publishing, Inc.

It wasn't quite graduation – the four young ladies on the ACA stage still have more than half a school year to go before then – but as they began speaking one by one of the six or seven years they've played together on teams, at a school where they've been friends even longer, since Kindergarten or before, it was easy to see how difficult those goodbyes might be come May, when the four of them go their separate ways, to four different universities to play at the next level of their respective sports.

It is a first for Aucilla, signing four athletes to play college sports (three for softball, one for basketball) in the early signing period, and the auditorium was packed with friends, classmates, family, teachers and coaches, gathered to witness the event.

Signing to play softball is Elizabeth Hightower, for the University of Florida; Abigail Morgan, for Florida Atlantic University; and Carly Joiner for Valdosta State University. Signing to play basketball for Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, is Camryn Grant.

Hightower has been verbally committed to UF since she was a sophomore in the fall of 2015, after she was named All Big Bend Pitcher of the Year as a freshman.

“I'm excited to see how God will use me in Gainesville to represent Christ,” she said in an earlier written statement. From the stage, she had special thanks for coach Jason Thorpe, who taught her how to pitch when she was nine years old, which led to pitching lessons, which has now led to the opportunity to play at the college level. She is very excited by a future in the orange and blue.

Recruited by FAU, Abigail Morgan also verbally committed to play college softball in her sophomore year, after being named to the All Big Bend First Team.

“God has blessed me with a great family, friends, coaches and school,” she said. Her family had missed a lot of birthday and holiday celebrations to attend her games, something she was thankful for. “I am so excited for this next step in my career at Florida Atlantic University.”

Carly Joiner verbally committed to Valdosta State University in her junior year. As a senior, on the ACA stage with three other Lady Warriors, she prepared to make it official.

“I thank God, my parents, my friends...for pushing me to do my best and giving me all that love and support,” she said. “I cannot wait to see what God has in store for me at VSU.”

The last time ACA had a basketball player hit the 1000-point mark was in 2009, and it's unusual for a junior to reach that milestone, but that's exactly what Camryn Grant achieved in her junior year, around January of 2017. That same year, senior Ramsey Sullivan also hit the 1000-point mark, and overjoyed Coach Daryl Adams presented the two Lady Warriors with special plaques marking their achievement, the first time in eight years he'd had the honor of doing so.

“Thank you to my parents, family and brothers who had to come to tournaments and practice,” said Grant. Excited to be able to continue at Lee University, she thanked God, her family and coaches who pushed her to do her best and and allowed this to be possible.

All that being said, the four Lady Warriors made it official by signing the letters in front of them. Four girls who have known each other all their lives and played together on sports teams for years, committed to their futures to continue playing in new venues, many miles apart. There was a comment or two about how fast those four years of high school have already flown by, and although there is still a little time left for them to be together and play together, the new, exciting futures they signed up for are rapidly approaching.

Come May, goodbyes will have to be said, and they will go their separate ways, but there is little doubt that these four young ladies will be ready for whatever awaits them.

“It's exciting to see how God works in our student athletes' lives,” said Principal Richard Finlayson. “I am proud of their achievements and and know they will be a blessing to the universities they will be attending and representing.”