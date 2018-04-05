Frances Black, former resident of Monticello, died March 23, 2018 on her 94th birthday at Suncoast Hospice in Palm Harbor, FL.

She resided in Monticello from 1982 and moved to the Tampa Bay area to live with her daughter in 2014.

In September of 2016, she moved to an assisted living facility in Clearwater, FL.

Frances attended the FUMC in Monticello. She loved the Red Hats group and Triple L in which she was a member for several years.

She was born in 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a Navy Wave in 1944-45, and after the war became an airline stewardess for TWA.

Frances is survived by a son, Craig Black, Denver, CO, a daughter, Patricia Powell, Safety Harbor, FL, three grandsons, Jeremy and Jared Black, Colorado, and Brian Powell, Tallahassee. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chet.

