Frankie Lee Brinson was born Sept. 1, 1962, to the late M.C. Brinson and Alberta Brinson in Monticello, Fla. He departed this life on earth Monday, Aug. 5, 2019.

He leaves behind, to cherish his love and precious memories, one brother, Lewis Brinson (Frances), of Monticello; two sisters, Patricia Davis and Gina Moultrie, both of Tallahassee, Fla.; one nephew, Todd Brinson, of Tallahassee; two nieces, Crystal Brinson and Michelle Brinson, both of Tallahassee; one great nephew, Todd Brinson, Jr., of Tallahassee; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Hagan Funeral Service, located in Monticello, is in charge of the arrangements. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hagan Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Junious Hill Missionary Baptist Church, in Monticello.

