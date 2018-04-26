Franklin Curtis Blow, 72, died Wednesday, March 21 at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care after suffering a fall at his home. He was born in Nashville, TN, September 2, 1945, to Mary Blow Whatley and Curtis Blow.

A 1963 graduate of Jefferson County High School, he earned a BS in Business Administration at The Citadel followed by a two-year stint in the Army where he served as a tank company commander.

Following Army service, Blow spent 17 years as a training supervisor for New York Life Insurance. In recent years he was a respected Monticello business owner. He was committed to his community and held a number of offices over the years including serving as President of the Kiwanis Club, three terms as President of the Chamber of Commerce and was chair of the Economic Development Council at the time of his death.

Additionally, he served on several boards including the Chamber, Capital City Bank, Kiwanis Club, EDC, Tourist Development Council, and The Sons of Confederate Veterans Major Pickens Bird Camp. He was a member of First United Methodist Church.

He was predeceased by his son, Corbitt, mother Mary Blow Whatley, father Curtis Blow, and stepfather J.C. Whatley.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Blow; daughter, Catherine Morgen, Atlanta, GA; granddaughters, Ella and Chloe Morgen; sister, Donna (Roger) Champion; stepdaughters Andrea Mollick and Jennifer (Greg) Osburn, Lakeland, FL.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. April 28 at First United Methodist Church with a reception to follow in the family ministry center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Kiwanis Club of Monticello, P.O. Box 160 Monticello, FL 32345; or to First United Methodist Church Youth Program, 325 West Walnut St. Monticello, FL 32344.

