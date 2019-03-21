Franklin Hightower retires

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The man who long kept Monticello's rights-of-way mowed and largely litter-free has parked his riding mower and hung up his litter stick permanently.

After 32 years on the job – one that he started as a volunteer – Franklin Hightower has called it quits and retired, effective March 3.

“When you turn 80 it's time to get out of the way,” Hightower told the Monticello City Council on Tuesday evening, March 5, after being presented with an award by City Manager Steve Wingate and Mayor John Jones in recognition of his many years of service.

Wingate praised Hightower as a dedicated and conscientious employee who was always willing to go the extra mile to ensure that the city looked its best. Hightower, Wingate said, would be difficult to replace.

Hightower basked in the praise. He shared with the council that he had been in his mid 40s when he had volunteered to help the city staff, supposedly for a weekend.

“I was supposed to help one weekend in the springtime when the girls sat around the courthouse circle,” Hightower said, referring to the biennial Tour of Homes of former years, when young women dressed as Southern belles in hoop gowns would congregate at various locations around the town and wave and welcome the visitors.

That voluntary weekend, of course, turned into a 32-year job with the city. Funny thing is, at the time Hightower had just retired from a 25-year career with Walgreens, most of it spent in Tallahassee. Upon retirement from Walgreens, he returned to Monticello, where unbeknownst to him, the city job awaited him.

Classified as a street foreman, Hightower oversaw the city crew responsible for maintaining the city's rights-of-way and cleaning up after public events. For a time, he also supervised the first female and male inmate crews that worked in the city, mowing and picking up litter. He also served 14 years on the Jefferson County School Board, from 1994 to 2008.

Hightower said he had no plans to take it easy now that he was retired. In fact, he told the council that he might turn up and do some turn up and do some volunteer work for the city.

“It's important to stay active,” Hightower told this reporter over the phone last week.

And active he was remaining, he said. A member of Calvary Baptist Church, Hightower said he planned to continue performing with the Calvary Blue Grass band. He also planned to continue visiting the nursing homes, he said. And there was no stopping his gardening, he said. Twice a year Hightower plants a large garden, the vegetables of which he gives away.

“Oh yeah, I stay busy,” Hightower repeated, and with that he excused himself to go outside and plant more potatoes in his garden.