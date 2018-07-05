Freddie Clarence Spivey, Sr., 77, finished his course on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday at his church, Allen Temple CME, with burial on Monday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee.

Mr. Spivey was a Vietnam Era Army veteran and a retired Activities Coordinator at FAMU. Cherishing his love and memory are his wife, Elizabeth Miller Spivey; daughter, Shauntaye (Jason Edwards) Spivey; grandchildren, Willie (Kaneeiisha) Comer, Jr., Allegra, Freddricka, Tatianna, Freddie III Spivey and Talijah Edwards; brother, Robert (Nell) Stokes; sisters, Harriet Parrish and Susie Harper; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Freddie Spivey, Jr.

