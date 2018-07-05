Freddie Clarence Spivey, Sr., 77, finished his course on Sunday, July 1, 2018.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Saturday at his church, Allen Temple CME, with burial on Monday in Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Tillman of Tallahassee.
Mr. Spivey was a Vietnam Era Army veteran and a retired Activities Coordinator at FAMU. Cherishing his love and memory are his wife, Elizabeth Miller Spivey; daughter, Shauntaye (Jason Edwards) Spivey; grandchildren, Willie (Kaneeiisha) Comer, Jr., Allegra, Freddricka, Tatianna, Freddie III Spivey and Talijah Edwards; brother, Robert (Nell) Stokes; sisters, Harriet Parrish and Susie Harper; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his son, Freddie Spivey, Jr.
Freddie Clarence Spivey, Sr.,
Freddie Clarence Spivey, Sr., 77, finished his course on Sunday, July 1, 2018.