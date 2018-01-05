Free fire detectors

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The American Red Cross 'sounds the alarm' by donating free smoke detectors to area fire departments. Hear the Beep! Schedule your FREE smoke alarm installation today!

Jefferson County Fire Rescue has received its free smoke detectors from The American Red Cross and personnel are ready to install them, upon request, to county residents.

The American Red Cross and its partners are committed to keeping families in Jefferson County Florida safe from home fires.

As part of its Home Fire Campaign, The American Red Cross and the Jefferson County Fire Rescue are installing smoke alarms and educating families on home fire safety. Best of all... it’s FREE!

During a visit to your home the team will check existing smoke alarms, replace batteries, install new smoke alarms (if needed,) and provide home fire safety information.

In only 30-minutes you and your family will be better protected from home fires.

The American Red Cross and its partners will install a limited number of free smoke alarms for those who cannot afford to purchase smoke alarms or for those who are physically unable to install a smoke alarm. The Red Cross installs a limited number of specialized bedside alarms for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Contact Jefferson County Fire Rescue at 850-342-0182 x3 to schedule installation.