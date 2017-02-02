Free income tax preparation program

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)

The 2017 tax filing season is beginning and this year the UF IFAS Jefferson County Extension Office is working with United Way to offer free tax preparation at the Jefferson County Library.

This free Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax preparation service is called VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and is offered in a safe and secure environment by trained and certified tax volunteers. All personal information is kept secure and confidential.

VITA is designed to promote and support free tax preparation service for the underserved, in both urban and non-urban locations, for low-to-moderate income individuals, persons with disabilities, the elderly and limited English speaking.

Appointments are required, and an appointment sign up sheet is available now at the Jefferson County Library. Appointments are scheduled to begin February 6.

Several days of appointments will be available each month at the library, but spots will fill up quickly so make sure to make your appointment ahead of time and mark your calendar.

You will also want to make sure you have all of your documentation collected to bring with you to your appointment. Below is a list of documents you will need.

PLEASE BRING THE FOLLOWING TO YOUR APPOINTMENT:

• Photo identification for all adults, if married and filling a join tax return, both spouses must be present to sign forms.

• Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return or a Social Security number verification letter, or ITIN Letter

• Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return.

All relevant paperwork including:

• All Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, 1099-Misc)

• A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available.

• Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099).

• Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider's tax ID number.

• Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements.

• Your Bank Routing and Account Numbers for refund via direct deposit.

New this year, in an effort to stop fraudulent tax return payments, under the change required by Congress in the Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes (PATH) Act, the IRS must hold refunds claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) until February 15.

This is important to be aware of if you are eligible for a credit because even if you have your taxes done before the 15th, your refund will not come in until after the 15th.

VITA appointment days at the Jefferson County Library are currently scheduled for Feb. 6, 8, 17, March 2nd, 6, 20, 23, 24, and April 3, and 13. Available times slots vary depending on the day.

To schedule an appointment contact the Jefferson County Library at 850-342-0205.

If you are interested in filing your taxes yourself and your income is $64,000 or less, you can file for free online at http://www.unitedway.org/myfreetaxes/