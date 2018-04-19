Free ‘Outdoor Experience’ at Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center

Story Submitted

Enjoy fun outdoor activities on Saturday, April 28, at the 2018 Outdoor Experience, a free family event hosted at the Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center.

The Outdoor Experience provides a safe environment, expert instruction, and equipment so that attendees of all ages can try activities such as archery, fishing and more. The event, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Outdoor Experience also features hay rides, bounce houses and guest performances by nationally known target shooters. World champion Randy Oitker will demonstrate his archery skills at 11 a.m. and a trick shooting exhibition by renowned shotgunner Steve Gould will be featured at 1 p.m.

In addition, the FWC and its partners will host hands-on activities and educational programs about fish and wildlife conservation.

The Beau Turner Youth Conservation Center is located on U.S. 19 just north of HWY 27 (9194 S. Jefferson Highway).

Johnston’s Meat Market will be selling food and beverages during the event. However, attendees also can bring their own snacks and drinks.

Advance event registration is not required. For more information about the Outdoor Experience, please contact Kelly at Kelly.Langston@MyFWC.com.