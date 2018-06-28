Free school supplies and health screenings at Back to School Event

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

On Saturday, July 28, All God's Children Outreach Ministry will be holding an Back To School Community Event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Children and families from the Jefferson County community are invited to come on out to this fun-filled event.

There will be bounce houses, games, food, and of course, free school supplies for students who are returning to school in August.

Various local civic groups will be set up in booths, with a variety of information and activities.

One of the main partnerships for this event will be with the Jefferson County Health Department, who will be on-site to provide free health screenings to children. The Health Department asks that any parents who will want to take part in the screenings bring their child's current immunization records.

The event will be held at 1380 Mamie Scott Dr., in Monticello.

Are you with a civic group that would like to offer your services and build up this event?

Contact event organizer Willie Ann Dickey at (850) 519-1801 or WillieAnnD@embarqmail.com to arrange to set up at this community event.