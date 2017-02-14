Free Tax Prep Available



The Jefferson County Extension Office is working with the United Way of the Big Bend in offering free tax preparation at the R.J. Bailar Public Library from now through tax season.

VITA volunteers are IRS-certified preparers, and will be working with those in need of help on the following dates and times: February 17, 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.; March 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; March 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; March 20, 12 to 4 p.m.; March 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; March 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; April 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and April 13, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who generally make $54,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals.

For more information about this program and to make an appointment contact Julianne Shoup, Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, at 850-342-0187 or 1-618-203-3374 or juliannes@ufl.edu.

