Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Free tax prep from IRS certified preparers is being offered now with VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) provided by UF/Jefferson County Extension and the United Way of the Big Bend.

Free service means more of your money in your pocket. Get your refund back fast with free e-file and direct deposit.

The location for this year's tax help is the Jefferson County RJ Bailar Public Library, 375 South Water Street. To schedule an appointment contact the Library at 850-342-0205.

You will need to bring with you: photo identification and a Social Security card for all persons you are claiming; income documents like your W-2 and 1099 forms; payment documents like medical bills, mortgage interest, tuition payments, and daycare expenses.

This service will continue through sometime in April so get started now. Don't waste anymore time.