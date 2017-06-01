Freed To Run: 6 marathons in 6 days

Mike Freed is blazing a path to justice

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Mike Freed was in town early Monday morning, making his way to Madison, blazing a path to justice one marathon at a time. Actually, it's not just one marathon, but rather six marathons, back-to-back.

He's a business litigator with the law firm Gunster, a past president of the Jacksonville Bar Association, and Jacksonville’s delegate to the American Bar Association.

His vision and mission are just as big as his heart. He wants to raise awareness for the huge unmet need for legal services for the low to no income neighbors of Jacksonville and the surrounding communities who are served by dozens of local pro bono attorneys, many of whom are coordinated through the efforts of Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA).

Mike's wife Crystal Freed also commented on his upcoming run stating, "Nelson Mandela once said 'a nation should not be judged by how it treats its highest citizens but the lowest.' I believe that JALA is critical for how we adjudicate ourselves as citizens of Jacksonville. Indeed helping the poor and most vulnerable in this way is integral to our very democracy and Mike and I are privileged to play a small part."

His historical path to justice started at the Florida Supreme Courthouse in Tallahassee on Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 a.m. and will begin at each of the following Florida courthouses on his 6-marathons-in-6-days quest as follows: on Monday, May 29 he took off on foot from the Jefferson County Courthouse, in Monticello. On Tuesday, May 30 he will begin again from the Madison County Courthouse in Madison. On Wednesday, May 31 he will leave from the Suwanee County Courthouse in Live Oak. On Thursday, June 1 it will be the Columbia County Courthouse in Lake City. And, on Friday, June 2 he will leave from the Baker County Courthouse in Macclenny.

Mike has set his goal to raise $50,000 for JALA in 157.2 miles. To show your support for justice today go to Freed-to-Run: 6 Marathons in 6 Days - www.jaxlegalaid.org/freedtorun or call 904-356-8371x296 if you have any questions.