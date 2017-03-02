Fresh to you from Holly Hill Farm

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Holly Hill Farm is a family-owned and operated farm in Jefferson County, specializing in seasonal, fresh cut flowers for local market. The flowers are cut and conditioned just hours before delivery to the customer, ensuring the best product possible. As the season progresses there may be mixed bouquets for sale.

Flowers are also available for pickup at Tupelo’s Bakery & Café in downtown Monticello, and at RHOM in Tallahassee. Flowers include zinnias, marigolds, sunflowers, and seasonal favorites. Seed packets may be purchased at Tupelo's year-round.

Owners Margie and George Cole are proud of their venture and look forward to many more years of growing and servicing their community. They operate according to the National Organic Standards.

The 45 - acre farm is located on the Ashville Highway. It has two commercial greenhouses, pecan and other fruit trees, and 25 acres are hay field. The farm has been running on a commercial scale since 1997 when the property was purchased.

Margie says that she had to scale back a bit lately to just the cut flowers but she has had for purchase fresh produce and vegetable plant seedlings. She has tried to keep her sales local but if there's too much growth and a need she does sell in the Tallahassee and Thomasville, Georgia areas, and to the online market.

George Cole spends much of his time writing and updating informational books. He is a surveyor and engineer by trade, doing a bit of private consulting on the side.

They have two grown daughters, one living on the adjoining acreage.

Margie may be contacted at 850-509-1768 or cole32344@gmail.com for your convenience.