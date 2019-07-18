From the archives

Monticello News Wednesday, July 19, 1989

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is dealing with an unusual case. They have identified a known thief and know where the stolen merchandise is stashed, but they can’t make the arrest because no theft has been reported.

The thief has been identified as a Lake Road resident who has been stealing from homes in the neighborhood for more than a week. The thefts reportedly occur daily.

The owner of the home where the alleged thief resides complains that she knows where the merchandise is kept but that she has been unsuccessful in learning which homes have been hit. The thief refuses to talk and the owner is not usually home when the heist occurs.

“Even if we catch him, I don’t think the State Attorney would press charges,” Sheriff Ken Fortune said. “We’d have to catch him in the act or have him sign a confession, and neither is likely.” Fortune said this is one on-going crime his office will have to turn its back on.

While it seems that Fortune is getting soft on crime, the sheriff is merely being realistic.

The “thief” is a shoe-stealing dog, the pooch of Doug Shiver.

“He has created his own ‘Shoe-of-the-day’ club,” says mom Kathy Shiver. For more than a week, “Kazy” has shown up with a shoe from who-knows-where. After a few days, the odd shoes became pairs and now Shivers have three matching pairs and one odd sandal. She has no idea from whom “Kazy” is filching. Shiver worries that she may wind up with an ‘Imelda Marcos-size’ collection of shoes before she begins to notice all the neighbors running around barefoot.

Shiver says she and her husband both work and Fortune says he rarely puts a surveillance on dogs, so, until some irritated neighbors start making their complaints loud enough to hear, no shoe will be safe on South Lake Road.