From the Pulpit…

The buzzard, the bat, and the bumblebee

Think about the truth of these phrases: “Open wide now, this isn't going to hurt a bit.” “It is easy to assemble. Just follow the directions.” “Hi. I'm from the IRS and I'm here to help you.” “Please, daddy, I'll walk him. I'll feed him. I'll do everything.”

Skeptical? I would be.

So, when I received an article about buzzards, bats and bumblebees, I liked the analogy, but wondered whether the facts stated were actually true. In true “Mythbuster” fashion, I decided to test them out.

Claim 1: If you put a buzzard in a pen that is 6 feet by 8 feet and is entirely open at the top, the bird, in spite of its ability to fly, will be an absolute prisoner. The reason is that a buzzard always begins a flight from the ground with a run of 10 to 12 feet. Without space to run, as is its habit, it will not even attempt to fly, but will remain a prisoner for life in a small jail with no top.

Conclusion: “Buzzards” is a loose term for a variety of birds. I couldn’t find any set facts, but from my experience of watching of black and turkey buzzards, I have noticed that they always seem to hop at least two or three times before flight. So, it could have some truth.

Claim 2: The ordinary bat that flies around at night, a remarkable nimble creature in the air, cannot take off from a level place. If it is placed on the floor or flat ground, all it can do is shuffle about helplessly until it reaches some slight elevation from which it can throw itself into the air.

Conclusion: Basically true. Bats need hang time or a slight elevation to take off.

Exceptions: The Californian Leaf Nosed and Vampire bats have designed thumbs that can push them up for flight.

Claim 3: A bumblebee, if dropped into an open tumbler, will be there until it dies, unless it is taken out. It never sees the means of escape at the top, but persists in trying to find some way out through the sides near the bottom. It will seek a way where none exists, until it completely destroys itself.

Conclusion: Assumed true. I learned some time ago that bees don’t fly at night. They do, however, fly in the daytime – and they sting! I happened to find a bumblebee buzzing around and trapped it in a gallon jar. With the jar upright, it just buzzed around. I turned the jar on its’ side, and the angered bumblebee exited stage right (to my stage left!)

Having addressed these claims, I came to an overall conclusion: In many ways, we are like the buzzard, the bat and the bumblebee. We struggle about with our problems and frustrations, never realizing that all we have to do is look up! We find ourselves penned in, shuffling around with no secure footing, or trying unsuccessfully to escape what’s restricting us without recognizing that the way up is the way out.

Sorrow looks back, worry looks around, but faith looks up!