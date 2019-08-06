From the Pulpit…

The danger of rip currents

Every now and then I hear about a tragedy that starts me thinking, “If only I had been there. I have knowledge and ability that might have helped them get out of their situation.”

On July 14, Fred and Julia were vacationing near Panama City Beach with their family when they realized 16-year-old Grace was caught in a rip current stirred up by Hurricane Barry. Two older daughters, Olivia and Kathryn, swam out to rescue their sister, but also became trapped in the rip current. Fred and Julia jumped in to save them, but Julia soon found herself in trouble as well. Fred pushed Kathryn and Grace in far enough that bystanders on the beach were able to help them before turning back for the others. He was swimming towards Julia when both heard Olivia call out, “Daddy, help me!” He turned to help his daughter while his future son-in-law helped his wife. He told Olivia, “I got you!” He did get and save Olivia, but went under as she made it to safety. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Having grown up on the Florida Coast, I’m familiar and experienced with a rip currents, fast-moving currents of water moving from the shore out past the breakers caused by high surf hitting the beach and rapidly returning. Rip currents are strongest near the surface of the water, and they move directly away from the shore, cutting through the lines of breaking waves. The real danger with rip currents is not so much the person getting pulled away from shore as how the person reacts. Many swimmers will panic and try to swim against the current which can lead to exhaustion and disaster.

If you get caught in a rip current, remain calm and don’t try to fight it. Fighting against the current can wear out even the strongest swimmers. Signal for help if you need it and swim parallel to the shore to get out of the current pulling you out.

Actually, that’s good advice for whenever we find ourselves being drawn up or taken in a direction that we really don’t want to go by rip currents we face in life. There can be strong detrimental forces or situations pushing us, and we don’t always have the strength to turn and face them head on by ourselves. Many times, it is best to exit stage right or stage left in order to remove ourselves from the situation or from whom or what is driving, propelling, or taking us in the wrong direction.

If you do find yourself caught in such a situation, step aside and get out of it as best you can. Signal for help if you need it. As Christians, we have the promise of a Savior who will respond. I have a two-fold vision of what might happen. The first is of Jesus reaching for us and lifting us up and out as He did for Peter when Peter was struggling in rough waters. The other is of Life Guard Jesus who will join us in our situation to help us overcome the forces we are encountering and help get us safely to shore.

“When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you… For I am the Lord your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.” (Isaiah 43:2a, 3a, NIV)