From the Pulpit

Even in the darkest times and the most shameful times, God is at work putting together something much bigger than we can necessarily see at the moment.

Some time ago, a group of kids invited me to a game of hide-and-seek. Guess who got to be "it"?

I closed my eyes and began to count: “one thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three.” All during this time I could hear them running all around trying to find a special place to hide.

One thousand eight, one thousand nine. “What was I supposed to count to?” The answer came back, “Ten!” One thousand ten. “Ready or not, here I come!” I knew where one was hiding because he answered me.

Before I could open my eyes, I heard the closet door slam shut, so I knew where another was hiding. Immediately, the desk in the front office began to giggle unlike I’d ever heard that desk giggle before.

Looking around, what to my wandering eyes should appear, but two well used tennis shoes sticking out from under the desk; with feet attached. They were thrilled as I walked directly over to them and played at chasing them.

Some might have thought they’d have found better hiding places, but I’ve realized something over the years: There is fun in hiding, but the real joy comes in the finding of what we seek.

The same is true for us in life. When we follow Christ, He frequently calls us to take steps of faith; to do things that we may not normally do. Things that require us to believe and act on our belief. Blessings come when we do.

Looking at the story of the journey of the Magi this Christmas can help us in our personal journey and remind us that God, even now, is putting something together in each of our lives.

The Magi were a class of wise men who worked in the royal court of Persia, which is in modern-day Iran. They had an epiphany. An epiphany is a moment of sudden intuitive understanding, a flash of insight. Many times, it’s associated with an appearance or manifestation of God.

Their epiphany was the appearance of a bright star. Somehow, they knew it marked the birth of the new born king of the Jews, and trusting in the guidance from God it gave, would guide them in their long journey to go honor and worship Jesus.

God cares enough about us to send signs for us to follow to help catch our attention and direct our steps as well. The signs are there for us to follow, whether it's the Bethlehem Star or the open invitation of friends and colleagues. The Christ child was God's way of sticking his feet from under the desk of life and proclaiming for all the world to hear: “Here I am, come and get me! The real joy comes in finding what we seek. Will you, can you seek? Will you, can you find?

“You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart,” says God.

Seek Him with all your heart, and an epiphany will happen. It is what all wise men and wise women do these days.

Related