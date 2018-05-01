From the Pulpit…

A Call to Our National Day of Prayer

We have a God who is able to do exceedingly, abundantly, above all that we can ask or think!

When we pray, remember: 1) The love of God that wants the best for us, 2) The wisdom of God that knows what is best for us and 3) The power of God that can accomplish it.

Since the first national call to prayer in 1775 when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom and guidance in forming our nation, our country has come together numerous times to seek divine guidance and help. In 1952, a joint resolution by Congress declared an annual national day of prayer. In 1988, the National Day of prayer was officially set as the first Thursday of May.

This year, on May 3, people will come together in communities all across America at noontime to unite in prayer for our troops, our leaders, and our nation. In Monticello, we are gathering at noon in the parking lot of the Monticello newspaper across from the courthouse. If you don’t have other plans, we would love to have you join us!

With us or not, please take a moment to break from whatever you are doing at mid-day on May 3 to turn your heart to our Lord. Prayer works, and when God’s people come together in prayer, great things happen for God’s kingdom.

From our Nation's humble beginnings, prayer has guided our leaders and played a vital role in the life and history of the United States. Americans of many different faiths share the profound conviction that God listens to the voice of His children and pours His grace upon those who seek Him in prayer.

On this National Day of Prayer in 2018, we ask God's continued blessings on our country. This year's theme: “Pray for America – Unity,” is based upon Ephesians 4:3, which challenges believers to come together in prayer for America, "Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace."

On this day, we pray for the safety of our brave men and women in uniform, and for their families. We pray for the future of our nation. We pray for integrity in our elected officials. We pray for the economy and what the future may hold. We pray for our communities, our neighbors, our families, and ourselves.

I close with the challenge Robert E. Lee gave 154 years ago. It’s as relevant now as it was in 1864. “Knowing that intercessory prayer is our mightiest weapon and the uppermost call for all Christians today, I pleadingly urge our people everywhere to pray. “Believing that prayer is the greatest contribution that our people can make in this critical hour, I humbly urge that we take time to pray, really pray. Let us pray for our nation. Let us pray for those who have never known Jesus Christ and redeeming love, for moral forces everywhere and for our national leaders. Let prayer be our passion. Let prayer be our practice.”