From the pulpit

Life’s Simple Pleasures

When the dog bites, when the bee stings, when I’m feeling sad, I simply remember my favorite things and then I don’t feel so bad. (Sound of Music memories!)

Life is filled with simple pleasures, the little satisfying things you never really anticipate, but always take great pleasure in. They are the gifts of life that we celebrate each in our own way.

I believe life is in the details. Ongoing small gestures can mean so much more than one grand display of love. Simple pleasures throughout the day can be far more gratifying that one amazing weekend. When you connect the dots between all these little joys, life seems fuller and more satisfying.

It’s the simple things and the simple pleasures that can make the difference. Things like sleeping in, an ice-cold drink on a hot day, a good hair day, a tender kiss, a comforting smile, a good hug, a kind word, or a few words of encouragement can make an ordinary day extraordinary.

And when the dog does bite, and when the bee does sting, and in those times when I’m feeling sad, put upon, or frustrated, I have found that these simple things and pleasures become God blessings that I can use to make my day more pleasant and give me a more positive outlook.

They’re not big things, but each simple pleasure can translate to a great day if you use them right. Here are some more simple pleasures that I have on my list and give thanks to God for:

• My dog excitedly greeting me when I come home.

• Smelling rain.

• Finding money I didn’t know I had.

• Clean, fresh linens on my bed.

• The smell of fresh baked cookies.

• A child’s smile or laugh.

• An afternoon nap.

• Looking at old pictures.

• Helping someone in need.

• When I find exactly the right Bible verse.

• A sermon or program coming together.

• Finishing a project.

• Creative baking.

• A small gesture of kindness from someone who cares for me.

• Free stuff.

• Sharing with friends.

• Spending quite time with my wife.

• My dog curled up at my feet sleeping while I type this.

I have found that my list grows as I think of all the simple things that make life enjoyable. God is good! What are some of the simple pleasures you’ve been enjoying lately?