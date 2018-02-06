FSU Football #87 Jared Jackson speaks at Community Prayer Breakfast

Debbie Snapp , ECB Publishing, Inc.

Community Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning, February 1 was very well-attended with 104 guests signed in to hear #87 Jared Jackson address his experiences as a young Christian growing up in Monticello, attending Aucilla Christian Academy, and playing football for FSU. He shared personal life experiences and dreams of being an accomplished athletic and successful person.

Friends, family, and ACA alumni joined the monthly group at the Jefferson Country Club in support of their 'star' football player; talking about times past and asking about what the future will hold.

Breakfast was prepared and served by the Monticello Kiwanis Club.

The March 1 Community Prayer Breakfast will be hosted by First Baptist Church in Lloyd. Jack Carswell will speak on the effects alcohol can have on one’s personal life.

Community Prayer Breakfast is held from 7 to 8 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month at a different location with a guest speaker and a program. All are welcome to bring a guest. For information contact Coordinator Gary Wright at 850-997-5705 or 850-933-5567.