Fugitive loses game of hide and seek

John Willoughby

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A Madison man who was wanted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, on a violation of probation warrant, was arrested following an approximate 50-minute manhunt in the City of Madison. The self-proclaimed former 'BLOODS gang member' fled into a subdivision following the initiation of a traffic stop.

In 2018, McCullough was charged with a felony battery charge in Jefferson County and later convicted and sentenced to 36 months probation. Six months later, McCullough violated his probation when he was arrested in Madison for driving while license suspended.

At approximately 4:35 p.m., on Wednesday, Jan. 15, drug task force investigators with the Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) spotted a known violent felony fugitive, identified as 33-year-old Raymond Quantay McCullough, of Madison, operating a white sedan on Livingston Street, near the intersection of North Horry Street. A traffic stop was initiated, however, McCullough fled on foot into the Livingston Springs subdivision.

Multiple MCSO deputies and Madison Police Department officials set up a tight perimeter, securing the area while searching for McCullough. DTF investigator, Sgt. Jarrod Lauth, deployed K9 Miso, who successfully tracked and located McCullough hiding in the bushes near one of the homes on Fraleigh Drive, in Madison.

Upon seeing K9 Miso, the fugitive immediately surrendered at approximately 5:26 p.m., without further incident. McCullough was charged with possession of a firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence and driving while license suspended with knowledge. McCullough was also booked on two outstanding warrants, including a Madison County warrant for a failure to appear warrant on a previous driving while license suspended charge and for the above mentioned outstanding Jefferson County warrant for his arrest for violation of probation on an original charge of felony battery.

“The apprehension of this offender is the result of quick coordination by MCSO deputies and officers from the Madison Police Department,” said MCSO Major David Harper. “Within moments, a very tight perimeter was established preventing this fugitive from escaping the area, allowing K9 Miso to successfully track him to his hiding spot. I am extremely proud of the working relationship we [MCSO] share with our brother agency, the Madison Police Department, and further commend the dedication and commitment of all the law enforcement officers involved. The effort of these officers resulted in the arrest of a wanted fugitive and the recovery of a handgun thus making our community safer.”