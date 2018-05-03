Fun for all at the 12th Annual Mayhaw Berry Harvest Festival

Ashley Hunter, iECB Publishing, Inc.

It is a weekend of good, old fashioned fun; of hayrides, storytellers by the bonfire, crafts, music and more!

On Friday afternoon, May 11, the festival starts off with experts from around the region gathering at the Golden Acres Ranch to practice and demonstrate the art and craft of wool. From teasing, to carding, from weaving and spinning, the experts will be working their craft and demonstrating the process behind working with wool.

For $25, individuals can register for the felting class, where they will learn how to make adorable lamb-faced felted wool dryer balls of their own. The cost of the class covers the supplies, including a felting block, felting needles and enough wool for three balls. Register by visiting goldenacresranchflorida.com/events/classes.

That evening, families are invited to gather around a bonfire at Golden Acres Ranch to listen to stories, enjoy the warm spring weather, and listen to local musicians play old fashioned music. Bring your favorite stories and jokes (keep everything family friendly!), or your instrument and join in on this free evening of mingling and fun.

On Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13, the real fun begins!

Lasting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Mayhaw Berry Harvest Festival will be in full swing, with free hayrides, picnics in the beautiful pastures of Golden Acres Ranch, various vendors and, of course, the harvesting of mayhaw berries.

Other activities will include the Archeological Dig, with kids being able to uncover all sorts of dinosaur bones and eggs (buckets and brushes will be supplied); the Petting Place, where kids can pet December-born lambs and goat kids; the Famous Phony Pony, which has been a popular attraction through the years; and Corn Hole games.

In the Country Store, there will be a selection of local and natural products, such as fresh farm eggs, mayhaw jellies and cakes, blueberry jelly, local honey, handmade soaps, wool for spinning and more!

Come on out to this fun-filled and family-friendly event! Golden Acres Ranch is located at 704 Barnes Road, in Monticello.

To learn more about the harvest festival, visit the ranch online at goldenacresranchflorida.com.