Fundraiser kickoff begins

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

It's a full weekend of fundraisers ahead!

In honor of Sheriff David Hobbs, who was a stout supporter of the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, three days of fundraising events have been arranged. The funds from all three events will go towards helping the senior center free itself from the $30,000 debt that the center recently made public.

Starting on Wednesday, April 4, a Karaoke Night will be held at The Mays House from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be a $12 cover charge for entrance and hor d'oerves.

Karaoke master and special guest Jerry Byrd will be overseeing the event.

On Friday, April 6, the Boots and Badges sponsor party will take place on Willow Pond Road, in Monticello. The event starts at 7 p.m., and lasts until 11 p.m. Making the night special, there will be live entertainment, a cash bar, live auction and hors d'oeuveres. A minimum donation of $100 will be required to enter.

Then, on Saturday, April 7, the main event comes to Jefferson County. The first Sheriff David Hobbs’ Memorial Barrel Race will come barreling into town. Taking place at Evil Twins Farm, located at 8535 South Jefferson Road (Hwy 19 South), Lamont FL. Exhibitions will start at 10 a.m. ($3 per rider fee) and the race will commence at 1 p.m. Grounds fee will be $5 per rider and the entry fees for racing will be $35 for the Open 4D Race ($5,000 added) and $25 for Youth 4D Race ($500 added). Payments can be made via cash or check. There will be no fee for those who want to just come and watch the racing.

Announcing the race will be four time National Barrel Horse Association World Championship announcer, Jerry Byrd. With more than 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, 17 of those years being a rodeo announcer, Byrd will be an outstanding addition to this event.

Be sure to mark your calendar and prepare for a weekend of fun and fundraising in support of the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center!