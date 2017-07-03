Fundraiser for new cheerleader uniforms has about 20 days left

Lynette Norris

ECB Publishing, Inc

Jefferson Tiger Cheerleading Coach, school nurse, all-around devoted Tiger fan/school supporter/athletic booster/worker bee, and the epitome of Tiger Pride, Errin Mays, has organized a SNAP fundraiser in order to buy her cheerleaders some new uniforms for the new school year.

In addition to the new uniforms, she hopes to raise enough money for her squad to cover travel expenses to games and cheerleading competitions, attend cheerleading camps and meet other expenses.

The fundraiser, hosted on SNAP (a social media site that has helped raise funds for many teams and cheering squads), explains some of the things the money will go toward and provides tabs for donations in amounts of $35 to $1000, as well as a custom tab where donors may enter any amount they choose. There is also a short video of the cheerleaders talking about the fundraiser and what they hope it will bring for the new school year.

The fundraiser has about 20 days left, so the clock is ticking. If you would like to donate, go to https://snap-raise.com/ fundraisers/36887 and select the tab you want. If you aren’t ready to donate just yet, there is also a SHARE button you can use to spread the word to other potential donors.

For questions or more information about the fundraiser, or if you would like to contribute a check directly to the cheerleader fund, contact Errin Mays at (850) 210-7879, or Emays28@gmail.com.

As with all fundraisers, every little bit helps!