Fundraiser set for Sunday

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The Rev Café will hold a fundraiser for Amanda Vickers and her family this weekend.

The event, set for noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 5, will be held at the local eatery, which is located on the southeast corner of the courthouse circle. Plates of chicken or fish will be available for a $10 donation each.

Vickers, readers may remember, is the local woman battling stage-4 brain cancer and under hospice care who recently got her bucket-list wish to converse with celebrated professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow.

Tebow, it was reported, called Vickers last week and talked and prayed with her on the phone.

Vickers, a wife and mother of two, was diagnosed with stage-3 brain cancer two years ago after doctors discovered several tumors in her head that had caused her to have a seizure. She then suffered a stroke during her first major surgery, leaving the left side of her body weakened.

Following surgery, Vickers underwent three months of rehab at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Last summer, her cancer progressed to stage 4.

Vickers’ wish, before she “crossed over” as she wrote on her Facebook page, was to talk with Tebow, whom she admired as an athlete, a fellow UF graduate, and most importantly, as a Christian.

“He doesn’t let anybody tear him down,” Vickers is quoted saying. “He sticks to it. I don’t think there’s probably a better person on this earth.”

Of her cancer, Vickers is quoted saying, “I feel like God has led me this way and has been preparing me for this. It takes something like this for you to realize what a remarkable place that we live.”