Fundraising effort was a success

The Tracy Baggett fundraising effort was quite the success, held on Saturday, September 9, just days before Hurricane Irma. On behalf of the Baggett family, the Transforming Life Church family wishes to say a very big thank you to the community for their love and support of the barbecue fundraiser held in the Winn Dixie parking area.

“The donations far exceeded expectations and we are very grateful,” mentions Pastor Tim Buchholtz. “Tracy is now home after several months of hospitalization and will continue to require physical therapy. You can continue to make online donations for his care by going to the church’s website at www.transforminglifechurch.com.

