FutureNow is coming to Jefferson County

Debbie Snapp

EBC Publishing Inc.

FutureNow is a special program developed for public schools addressing issues such as the importance of setting goals and making right choices in life, as well as exposing the dangers of drugs, alcohol, and premarital sex.

The FutureNow is passionate about engaging students to have a plan and vision for their lives. Its team speaks and challenges student bodies through in-school assembly programs, followed by an evening event that the entire community is invited to. In both the day and night assemblies, students and the community are exposed to high-energy light and sound productions, skits and dramas, and motivational speakers.

On the morning of February 21, students from Jefferson Somerset and Aucilla Christian School will be bused during the school day to the old Jefferson County High School Auditorium for a special assembly. Home Schooled and other students grade 6 through grade 12 are also welcomed.

After the morning assembly, the students and their families are invited to come back out to the Auditorium at 7 p.m. for a special night event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where a special message is presented through music, drama, and real-life stories along with some special giveaways, one of which includes a family four–pack to Wild Adventures Theme Park.

The whole community is invited to come to the 7 p.m. event. This is a free event.

FutureNow was founded in the spring of 2001 by Chris and Terri Musgrove. This was the fulfillment of a vision that was dropped into Chris's heart back in 1991 while helping facilitate a week long school assembly program involving five communities in North Central Florida. During these assemblies the students were invited back to a separate rally on Friday night.

That Friday night, to everyone’s amazement, over 2,000 students and their parents showed up to a local coliseum that was centrally located in Live Oak. During the rally the assembly program speaker gave testimony of how God had changed his life by the power of his son Jesus Christ. Again, the sponsors were amazed and overwhelmed by the response of students and families who came out for the Friday night rally where 400 people responded to the invitation to receive Jesus Christ.

After that night, Chris took hold of a vision that would come into existence, ten years later, in April of 2001. Chris and Terri have worked with young people over 29 years and have seen how drugs, alcohol, premarital sex, gangs, and violence have destroyed the hopes and dreams of young people. After pondering this vision for many years, Chris and Terri developed a program for public schools that uses a full scale, state of the art stage production of live music, drama, video, and real life stories.

The FutureNow daytime assembly helps students see the importance of having a vision, and applying yourself in the classroom to aid in determining and then developing your gifting. The assembly brings the students face to face with the hard question, where are you going and how are you going to get there? It also allows them to see that drugs, alcohol, premarital sex, failing grades, gangs, violence etc. aren’t the problem, they are just symptoms of the real problem, no vision, no dreams or goals. As Chris says during the assembly, “If you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll take every road.”

After each assembly, the students and their families are invited to come back out to a night event sponsored by the schools campus Christian club where an evangelistic message is presented through music, drama, and real life stories. Since 2001, FutureNow has been to over 190 schools and seen over 190,000 students.

FutureNow is bringing a full presentation to the Jefferson County community at no cost to the school. The program content is designed to impact middle school and high school grade levels. Assemblies are one hour in length, and are held during academic periods of your choosing. Assemblies are conducted as needed to accommodate the entire student body.

FutureNow is a Christian ministry, but stays completely clear of overt Christian content in its presentations during school hours, focusing only on character development and inspiring young people to grasp a clear and positive vision for their futures. Its staff is happy to discuss any questions you may have, and will provide a list of administrators’ referrals for review.

Visit www.futurenow.us or email FutureNow at info@futurenow.us for more information.