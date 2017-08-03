G-FAST helps where need is greatest

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

G-FAST team members made themselves available to Jefferson County residents by helping to sponsor the July 4th event this year. Members were on-hand to talk about and allow picture taking of the heavy equipment staged in the entertainment area. The group also sponsored the band Southern Edge for the evening.

According to its website, G-FAST was born in 2016. Its team was created from various walks of life, and share one common element... search and rescue as an ongoing battle. Located in the Big Bend of North Florida this diverse team is capable of launching a full-scale SAR mission within minutes.

Its code of conduct has become very simple: We Lead, We Follow, We Innovate, We Develop. These key fundamentals coupled with its commitment to stamping the G-FAST name, provide its team a strategy and roadmap to unique success and perspective.

By leading the forefront of aviation search and rescue, the G-FAST team is privy to the newest technologies, state of the art aerospace, and the creation of a new industry standard. By following its gut feelings and utilizing the training that each one of the team members are ingrained with, G-FAST innovates specifications and develops new benchmarks to be utilized by all SAR groups, nationally and internationally.

Thank you G-FAST and Richard Connell, Kash Connell and Del Loveless for all you do and for all you will do for the common good of those in need.