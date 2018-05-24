G.W. “Jeep” Handley, age 75, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. Jeep was born on July 8, 1942 on Lake Miccosukee in Jefferson County, Florida. After years of dedicated service with the Monticello Police Department, he was a sales clerk at Jefferson Ace Hardware for 22 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the great outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Joe and Allie Mae; a brother, George H; and a sister, Willie Mae.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carolyn Handley; a son, George; his son’s wife, Debra; and a granddaughter, Crystal. He also leaves behind numerous family and friends.

He was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville on May 24, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

