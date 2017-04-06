Game changer changes name

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The group behind the proposed multi-sports complex known as game changer, now renamed the SAFE project, has presented the Jefferson County Commission with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that the officials were scheduled to take up on Thursday evening, April 6.

The proposed MOU, between Jamaro Inc. (JAM) and Jefferson County, calls for the exploration of a possible public-private partnership between the two to develop the northwest quadrant of I-10 and SR-59 (Gamble Road) in Lloyd.

“The purpose of this MOU is to set forth the basic business terms and conditions pursuant to which JAM will work with the county on the project, specifically to negotiate the stream of county revenue to support economic development in the above referenced quadrant,” states the two-page MOU.

JAM, in the carefully worded language of the MOU, “is exploring the possibility of funding the project”, inclusive of the structure’s construction and initial startup and operational costs. Provided -- and this is a key word -- that JAM gets a “clear and firm understanding of the county’s willingness to negotiate and possibly enter into an economic development grant agreement to provide tax revenues generated by the project to be applied to the repayment of the debt incurred by JAM.”

Per the MOU, JAM would be solely responsible for funding the project, thereby exempting the county of any liability. The county, however, would have to pledge “to pay, rebate or disburse to JAM” an amount equal to the tax revenues generated by the project and other developments on the specified property.

The tax revenues to be pledged -- subject to negotiations and applicable only to those generated within the specified quadrant -- would include property taxes, local options sales taxes and tourist development taxes, to be raised from the current two percent to five percent.

Other conditions of the proposed agreement: The county’s responsibility to provide the tax revenues would be limited to JAM’s obligation to the pay the debt; and JAM’s obligation to fund the project would be contingent on the county installing the necessary infrastructure at the site, including sewer, water, stormwater and electrical.

The MOU’s suggestions for how the county could fund the infrastructure include securing a Community Development Block Grant, “and/or the use of funds from the BP oil settlement as well as monies from the developer.”

The terms of the MOU would be good for three months (April 20 through July 20), during which time JAM would secure the necessary funding and if the circumstances warrant it, the two parties would then enter into a formal agreement.

The proposed MOU, with the exception of a few provisos, is essentially the same one that Attorney W. Crit Smith presented to the commission last October. Smith and his family own the 70-acre parcel on which the development would go and do business as JAM.

The provisos in the October MOU are missing in the current one stated that relative to the specified quadrant: Any tax revenues generated in excess of the debt obligation would be divided equally between JAM and the county; and that JAM would pay no ad-valorem tax on its property until the debt was paid

On Oct. 4, 2016, when Smith presented the MOU, he told the commission that the developer, as well as he and his family, had clearly heard the message from citizens via the referendum that they didn’t want tax dollars to fund the facility, then projected to cost $10.7 million. Hence, he said, the new model he was proposing called for his family to finance the project.

The problem, Smith explained at the time, was that the lender was placing certain stipulations on the loan. And one of the stipulations was that his family -- through JAM – secure an agreement with the country via a binding MOU.

At the time, the commission declined to make a commitment, with three of the five members expressing reservations about the project. Since, the composition of the board has changed for both the good and bad in terms of the project. Which is to say that one of the project’s biggest critics is no longer on the board, nor is one of the project’s most avid supporters.

It will be interesting to see how newly elected Commissioners Stephen Fulford and J.T. Surles decide on the issue.