Is the Game Changer/SAFE project really dead here?

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The multi-sport complex known first as the Game Changer and then the SAFE project, and that has been proposed for Lloyd under various iterations going on four years, appears to be history -- doubly so.

On Tuesday, April 18, the Gadsden County Commission voted 4-1 to accept the developer’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which still identifies Jamaro Inc. (JAM) as one of the contractual parties in the agreement (Gadsden County being the other) but otherwise differs from the one submitted here earlier.

Following Tuesday’s vote, Clerk of Court Kirk Reams emailed the Jefferson County Commission on Wednesday, April 19, that developer Jake Whitfield wanted the project pulled from the board’s Thursday agenda.

“In the request I was informed that last night, the Gadsden County Commission approved the Memorandum of Understanding 4 to 1, and Mr. Whitfield and his investment group will be continuing moving forward with the project in Gadsden County exclusively,” Reams said.

Notwithstanding the request, the Jefferson County Commission kept the item on Thursday’s agenda for April 20 and voted unanimously never to reconsider the project -- no matter under what name it returned -- if it involved the county incurring a debt or it went against the intent of the referendum that local voters overwhelmingly approved last fall.

The referendum essentially said that local voters didn’t want the county to fund a private project with public monies.

Commissioners, moreover, set a workshop next month to reevaluate the Economic Development Council (EDC) and the annual $45,000 contribution that the county makes to the group, as well as set guidelines for the group’s future proceedings.

Meanwhile, Hines Boyd, the former District 3 commissioner and one of the Game Changer’s biggest proponents, in an email to the Monticello News on Monday morning called the local board’s vote “irrelevant” and “a political distraction to our failure to act on what has become a colossal missed opportunity.”

A lot to cover in one story, but here are some highlights of the recent developments.

The MOU presented to the Gadsden Commission, unlike the one presented here, does not ask the county to “pledge to pay, rebate or disburse to JAM a sum of money which could be equal to the tax revenue generated by the county as a result of the project and other development generated solely in the northwest quadrant,” including property taxes, local option sales taxes, tourist development taxes, to help JAM repay the project’s debt.

Instead, the MOU to Gadsden County asks in part that the county consider “entering into an Economic Development Grant Agreement with JAM in which the county will provide certain incentives related to the development of the project property pursuant to and in accordance with the County’s Economic Development Incentives Ordinances.”

The proposed project also is contingent on Gadsden County installing sewer, water, stormwater and electric service at the site, with the funding for the infrastructure improvements to “include, but not be limited to: CDBG grants and/or the use of funds from other sources.”

Upon the introduction of the agenda item here on Thursday evening, which for some reason was never pulled, Commissioner Stephen Walker offered a motion that henceforth the board not consider the project again or even put it on the agenda, no matter under what the name change.

“The people have voted,” Walker said, referring to the referendum. “And they’re getting tired of seeing this coming up on the agenda.”

Commissioners Betsy Barfield and Eugene Hall expressed concern about the specific signaling out of the Game Changer/SAFE project, as well as how such a board action might affect the county existing tax abatement and jobs creation ordinances.

“It’s not the project or the name, it’s the debt that the public doesn’t want,” Barfield said, admitting that like Walker and others of the commissioners, she had received a great many calls from citizens.

Barfield and Hall argued that the motion’s language should be broader and more reflective of the referendum’s stricture against the county incurring debt for private ventures. In the end, the board unanimously approved compromised language that finessed Walker’s intent, stating in effect that the county would not contemplate or even put on the agenda any proposal or arrangement that involved the county incurring a debt or went contrary to voters’ wishes as expressed in the referendum.

Barfield next proposed that the commission revisit the arrangement with the EDC and set guidelines for the organization to follow in future.

“We have to decide as a board what our guiding principles are for the EDC,” Barfield said. “What I’m hearing in the community is that people don’t want us spending public money on private enterprise. They don’t mind us putting in the infrastructure, but they don’t want the county in debt.”

The commission had to make its desires known to the EDC, Barfield said. Otherwise, it wasn’t fair for the commission to tell the EDC no every time the group presented a project if the commission didn’t establish guiding principles that told the EDC the board’s wants and priorities and its tolerance points.

“So what is to be the marching orders for the EDC?” Barfield asked. “You can’t just let them fly by the seat of their pants; it’s not fair.”

The board set a workshop for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 4, to address the issue of the EDC guidelines. The commission also indicated that it wanted Economic Development Director Julie Conley at that time to present it with a report of the EDC’s accomplishments during the last five years, in terms of economic development and jobs created.

As for Boyd, although out of office, he remains an adamant supporter of the project and had a few choice words to say about his former colleagues’ decision via email.

Boyd called the loss of the sports complex to Gadsden a huge blow to this county’s economic vitality, citing employment data showing that 81% of the local workforce commutes to earn a paycheck. He further decried the paltry number of local jobs available and a tax base that he said is one of the lowest in the state and that has been essentially stagnant for six years.

“The sports complex and surrounding development would have brought an estimated 500 new jobs, millions of dollars in new construction, and hundreds of thousands of dollars of new tax revenues,” Boyd emailed. “The promoters accepted the electorate’s rejection of an at-risk position by the county. They found new, well-funded investors that would build the entire project at no risk to the county. The only thing they asked was that a portion of the new tax dollars created by their investment come back to them in the form of economic development grants for a few years to help fund the construction of the building housing the sports complex. That building was the centerpiece and primary tourist attraction for the development and, for the county, would have been a major source of new tax revenue.”

He blamed the project’s downfall on “a small group of shortsighted detractors who eroded public support with an inflammatory campaign of misinformation and scare tactics.” “They created a toxic environment that would have required extraordinary political courage on the part of any commissioner inclined to support it,” Boyd continued, praising Gadsden County commissioners for “recognizing a good deal when they saw”, and condemning local officials for “waffling under political pressure.”