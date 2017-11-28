Gary E. Rabon, born January 21, 1926 and a life-time resident of Waukeenah, Florida, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2017, after a recent cardiac arrest at the age of 91. He was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to many.

In tribute to his love for the outdoors, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, December 1, 2017, at the Waukeenah Cemetery (off Waukeenah Cemetery Road), Waukeenah, Florida.

A fellowship celebration luncheon will be held at the Waukeenah Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, immediately following the service.

He was a Navy veteran and served during WWII. He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation (State Road Department) after 43 years of service, specifically for Jefferson County.

He is survived by four sons, Robert (Bobby), Randy [Sandra], Wayne [Sharon], Douglas (Doug); a son-in-law Mack Hacker [Vicki/deceased]; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nephews and nieces (who were like his own); as well as many other longtime friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Gracie Rabon (he was the last surviving sibling of six in the family), his loving wife Billie Rowe Rabon, and his daughter Vicki Rabon Hacker.

We will miss his infectious smile (and little smirk) that made you a friend instantly.

