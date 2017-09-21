Gas Tax Hike?

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing

Don’t be surprised if the Jefferson County Commission acts next week to increase the local gas tax by five-cents.

County Coordinator Parrish Barwick and Clerk of Court Kirk Reams recently made a compelling argument for the increase. It happened at the commission meeting on Thursday evening, Sept. 7. Barwick and Reams essentially argued that the extra revenues that the five cents would generate would allow for the paving of additional dirt roads.

Barwick opened the presentation, reminding the commission that it had borrowed money in 1992 and again in 2012, which monies had allowed for significant numbers of roads to be improved. He noted that the 2012 road-improvement program, of which he had been a part, had improved 40-plus miles of roads. But the county, Barwick said, still had 150 miles remaining of dirt roads.

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO READ THIS STORY!