Gather together on Thanksgiving

Local churches to host community Thanksgiving meals

Ashley Hunter

ECB Publishing, Inc.

Thanksgiving is a time for families, communities and strangers to come together in unity and give thanks for the many blessings within their lives.

As such, several local churches will be hosting Community Thanksgiving Celebrations, which will be offered (at no cost or obligation) to anyone within the community.

With music, givings of thanks, food and fellowship, these events prove to be ones that will keep the tradition of Thanksgiving lit while also creating new memories and traditions for those who attend.