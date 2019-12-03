Gathering Tables, A Soup and Bread Ministry, seeks to feed the community

Ashley Hunter

“He who is our bread invites us all to be a celebrating, banqueting people who: make space at tables, break bread at tables, recognize Him at tables [and] feast till the very end of time.”

- Ann Voskamp

The Gathering Tables, a Soup and Bread Ministry, which is based out of Monticello, is seeking to feed the community in which it resides.

As such, the ministry serves free soup and bread once a week to anyone who is willing to come and dine with the ministry.

From December through February, The Gathering Tables ensures that while the weather may be cold, there will be plenty of warmth around the table.

Soup and bread is served from 5:30 through 6:30 p.m., and the ministry is always looking for willing volunteers to help cook or serve the soup and slice the bread; servers are asked to arrive by 5 p.m.

For more information about this ministry, contact Michelle Dollar at mmdollar@bellsouth.net or find the ministry at their Facebook page under “The Gathering Tables, A Soup and Bread Ministry.”

The ministry's Facebook page has sign-up events that will allow volunteers to specify whether they'd like to make soup, serve bowls or clean up after dinner.

Each week, the ministry will serve a different variety of soup:

December 10 – Vegetable Soup

December 17 – Potato Soup

No soup will be served on December 24 or 31.

January 7 – Taco Soup

January 14 – Chicken Soup

January 21 – Chili

January 28 – Vegetable Soup

February 4 – Potato Soup

February 11 – Taco Soup

February 18 – Chicken Soup

February 25 – Chili

Meals will be served each Tuesday at the Jefferson Senior Citizens Center, located at 1155 N. Jefferson St.