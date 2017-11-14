Gear up the camels! Its time for Bethlehem in Monticello

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The organizers of this year's 'Bethlehem in Monticello' two-day event are looking for cast and crew members to be part of this wonderful community gift.

Bethlehem in Monticello is a giant living nativity set up and held Friday, December 1 and Saturday, December 2, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in the back lot of the First United Methodist Church, on South Water Street across from the R.J. Bailar Public Library.

Costumes are ready for cast members and everyone is invited to be a part of this annual production of sheep, donkeys, camels, and more.

Shepherds, townspeople, and soldiers will be needed for both nights.

Call the church at 850-997-5545 or email to Pastor John Hicks at jandkhicks@aol.com if you are interested in taking part in this exciting Christmas presentation.