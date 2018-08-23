Genealogy: a path to family discovery

Mickey Starling: ECB Publishing, Inc.

All of us have unanswered questions about our families. Some are basic questions about the origin of our last names and where the majority of our descendants migrated from, while other questions could be as different as our families are. You might question why you are so ruggedly handsome or wonder where the red hair and freckles throughout your family originated from. The questions could continue for ages. Genealogy research often provides the answers to these questions, as well as uncovering surprises along the way. Genealogy is not simply a search for facts. It is also a pathway to discovery.

Knowing where to begin can be a daunting task in itself. You might want to decide what you are most interested in discovering before you begin researching. This will help to keep you focused. Starting is much easier than you might think. The easiest starting point is to write out a family "tree" with your name at the bottom. Then list the names, dates of birth, etc. of everyone in your immediate family on your mother and father's sides. Because every generation doubles the amount of people you may be searching, always keep in mind what you are looking for so that you don't do needless research.

Once your beginning tree takes root, begin talking to the relatives who may have information or clues to what you are looking for. For instance, if your mother has an unusual middle name and she has no idea where it came from, start by talking to her parents to get ideas of where to go next. If the grandparents are deceased, carefully make use of digital records available on the internet.

Internet research varies in quality according to the sources used. There are numerous websites available, but many of them repost other people's information and not actual research. This means that not all of the information gained may be accurate. Ancestry.com is a reputable site that offers DNA testing, but it requires that you open an account that runs approximately $20 a month. The DNA test is an additional $99. Find-a-grave.com is an excellent place to look for information on deceased relatives whose names you already know. Certain gravesites offer additional names of family members as well as birth and death dates.

Other treasure troves for family research include genealogy libraries, state archives and local newspapers. Genealogy libraries are most effective if they are located within 150 miles of where the family members in question resided. Each genealogy library is designed for the families native to their area. Madison's genealogy library is located inside the Treasures of Madison County Museum on Range St. State archives have lots of information on their residents from past generations, with Tallahassee Archives being the place to go for family research of Florida residents. Archives are a great place to locate newspaper obituaries. Funeral homes often provide obituary records upon request.

If you are fortunate enough to have the county of death for relatives being researched, consider ordering a copy of their death certificate. Death certificates often contain marital status, parent names and sometimes the cause of death. All of this information can be helpful in extending your research.

Genealogy research can lead to amazing facts and stories that lie hidden in the pages of time. Many have discovered relatives that were previously unknown to the family due to hidden pregnancies or other "family secrets." Others have been surprised to find themselves related to famous people in history, while some have determined why they spell their last name in a peculiar fashion. Whatever drives your interest about your family's past, it's a trip well worth the ride.