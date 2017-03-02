Geneva Moore

Geneva Moore, 53, of Madison and formerly of Lamont passed at home on Thursday, February 23, 2017. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at Mt. Morilla M.B. Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 3 at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553.

Ms. Moore attended Gretchen Everhart School and been a custodian for Apalachee Mental Health.

She is survived by her daughter, Natasha Burnett; mother, Rosa Lee Moore; sisters, Kimberly and Betty Moore; brothers, Sylvester, Marvin, Jerry and Eugene Moore; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her sister, Minnie, preceded Geneva in death.

