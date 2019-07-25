Geneva Turner Herring, age 94, of Monticello, Fla., went to be with the Lord on July 23, 2019. Geneva was born Feb. 15, 1925 in Cobbtown, Ga. She was the daughter of sharecroppers Carlos Dale Turner and Mary Alice Monroe Turner, and was the second oldest of nine children.

On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Albert Edenfield in Metter, Ga., who precedes her in death. During their marriage, they had eight children. Geneva worked alongside Albert, a mechanic, for 21 years until his death in 1966. Afterwards, Geneva went on to work in the nursery and citrus industry. She later met her second husband, Robert M. Herring, and they married on June 23, 1979. In 1984, they relocated to Monticello, where they both remained until their passing.

She was preceded in death by her late husband Robert Herring; daughters, Sue Edenfield and Marlene Jeanette Smith; grandson, Jonathan Payne; granddaughter, Becky Backlin; great-great-grandson, Jaden Lee Beavers; sister Jeanette Hutchinson; and brothers, Claude Turner and Colon Turner.

She is survived by her daughters: Gail Cookston, of Zellwood, Fla.; Minnie Waldorf, of Monticello; Sharon Campbell of Apopka, Fla.; Carol Smith (James) of Perry, Fla., and Dorothy Boivin (David), of Oak Grove, La.; son: Albert Edenfield Jr. (Angel), of Apopka, Fla; and siblings: Juanita Turner, Clyde Turner, Annette Badcock, Jimmy Turner and Jane Billette; as well as 24 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at Beggs Funeral Home, in Monticello, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, and funeral services will be held at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Monticello, at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 29, followed by graveside service at Elizabeth Baptist Cemetery, where she will be buried alongside her late husband, Robert Herring, who passed on Dec. 20, 2005.

