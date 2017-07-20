George Byford, Sr., 79, of Monticello's Piney Woods Community passed on Friday, July 14, 2017.

Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Sweetfield M.B. Church. Viewing-visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Tillman of Monticello.

Mr. Byford had lived in New York State for many years before retiring from Lipton Tea Company, where he was a foreman.

His love and memory will live on forever in the hearts of his loving wife, Sarah Ransom Byford; sons, Thomas, George and Alkota Byford and Phillip Bythewood; daughters, Sharon Bythewood and Ann Byford; brother, Wallace (Lois) Bythewood; sisters, Lizzie Washington, Willie Lois (Charles) Cox and Mildred (James) Thomp-son; devoted caregiver, Valdise Barnhart; and several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

