George Harrold Carswell, Jr. of Monticello, Florida, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016, at Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee after a valiant fight with leukemia.

George was born in Tallahassee March 8, 1949, the son of the late Judge George Harrold Carswell and Virginia Simmons Carswell. He graduated from Florida High School in 1966. George attended undergraduate school at Mercer University, transferred to and graduated from Florida State University. He returned to Mercer University for Law School in 1976, graduated and was admitted to the Florida Bar in 1979.

George served in the Coast Guard reserve. George practiced law in Jefferson County, Florida, and was a vital member of the Monticello community. He was one of the first members of the Rotary Club in Monticello, serving a term as President. He was a Mason and a Shriner, member of Hiram Lodge #5 in Monticello and Marzuq Shrine Temple in Tallahassee.

George adored children and they loved him back! He was involved in Monticello for years with the annual Toy Drive, was a baseball coach at the Jefferson County Recreation Park and a basketball coach for youth groups.

George was a people person most interested in the lives of his family and friends. He was a generous, loving, fun and had an extremely bright Spirit. He enjoyed Florida State sports, and in his younger years liked to hunt and fish. George loved playing bridge with his family and friends; he loved to sing – at church and otherwise. He had the best sense of humor with a quick wit, and his mind was sharp until the end.

A friend summed George up this way: people never knew about the countless ways he helped others; he was always taking care of someone in need.

He is survived by his adored daughter, Bette Lynn Carswell, his adopted sons Hunter Watson and J R Watson, all of Wacissa, Florida, two sisters, Ramsay Carswell Parham (Jim) of Ochlockonee Bay and Nan Carswell Cherry and a brother, Scott Simmons Carswell (Julie) each of Tallahassee, four nieces, Virginia Ponder (Perry), Lesley Proctor (Robert), Sarah Nan Haney (Mark) and Meredith Carter (Trent), three nephews, Bryan Cherry (Amanda), Scott Carswell, Jr. and Jack Carswell, six great nieces, four great nephews, a host of cousins, and the Boland family of Wacissa.

The family is appreciative of Angie Bradley who assisted Bette Lynn with George’s care.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Wacissa Pentecostal Holiness Church, 152 Tram Road, with reception at the Church immediately following. George will have a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request a donation to the Hunter Watson and J. R. Watson Education Fund, P. O. Box 417, Wacissa, Florida 32361.

Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 850-973-2258.

You may send your condolonces to the family by visiting our website at www.beggs funeral.com.

