George Wayne Searcy, a native of Tallahassee, Fla., passed away on July 9, 2019, after a challenging battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

Wayne graduated from Florida State University in 1972, and retired as a Regulatory Program Administrator from the Department of Agriculture with the State of Florida in 2002.

He rotated his time between his residence in Monticello and his mountain cabin (Little Bear Paw) in Ellijay, Ga., which he loved.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Henry E. Searcy, Jr. and Louise Mays Searcy.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 25 years, Cheryl C. Searcy; brothers, Buddy (Patty) Searcy and Dan Searcy; son, Brian (Katie); daughter, Amy; stepsons, Stoney Thompson (Lisa) and Jason Thompson (Missie); and grandchildren: Colby Kinsey, Brittany Kinsey, Carter Skipper Searcy, Henry Searcy, Harrison Searcy, Reanna Thompson, Gracie Thompson, Logan Thompson and Hannah Thompson.

Wayne enjoyed watching college sports, especially Florida State. He loved to read a good book and enjoyed dove and duck hunting.

Wayne loved all animals, but especially his four dogs, Liza Jane, Bleu Bell, Daizee May and Barney Fife. He adored his nine grandchildren and loved “pulling their legs” and yacking with them on text messages. He referred to them as his flock of “weedos.” He enjoyed taking them fishing down at his pond on his property or playing with them as youngsters in his pool. Wayne loved his family and friends and really enjoyed clowning around with everyone.

Wayne had a phrase that had a lot of meaning and always reminded the grandchildren to, “Endeavor to Persevere”.

He was a loving and caring husband, Dad, Pop, brother and friend who will be greatly missed.

Wayne’s service was held on Tuesday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Abbey Funeral Home, in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, the generous can make a donation to one of the following in Wayne Searcy’s honor:

Ebenezer Baptist Church

PO Box 652

Monticello, Fla. 32345

or

Big Bend Hospice

925 W. Washington St.

Monticello, Fla. 32344