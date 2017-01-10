Georgia man involved in long-distance foot chase gets probation

Lazaro Aleman

ECB Publishing, Inc.

A little more than two months after a Georgia man led officers on a foot chase that covered several miles, he pled no contest this week to some of the charges stemming from the incident.

Omar Lewis George, 28, of Pelham, GA, pled no contest in circuit court to three of five charges on Monday morning, Jan. 9, and was sentenced.

George pled no contest to felony fleeing or attempt to elude an officer, resisting an officer without violence, and driving while license suspended, a first-degree misdemeanor. As part of the negotiated agreement, the state dropped the charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and battery.

Circuit Court Judge Dawn Caloca-Johnson adjudicated George guilty on the three offenses and reinstated his probation with the additional conditions that he do 50 hours of community service, take anger management classes, and pay a $110 investigative fee, plus the other normal court costs.

The judge credited George with the 83 days he served in jail. She also warned him that if he violated the terms of new probation and the court found him guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison with the Department of Corrections.

Earlier last year, in February, Jefferson County authorities arrested George for violation of probation, giving officers a false name, and driving with his license suspended or revoked.

The latest incident occurred in mid October, when George led Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and K-9 units from two correctional facilities on a long-distance foot chase across a large part of the county.

It started when the JCSO received word that George, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for domestic battery, was at the victim’s house in Jefferson County. When a deputy arrived at the victim’s residence, however, George was gone, allegedly having stolen a vehicle.

A BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert was put out on the vehicle, and not long after, deputy Kevin Sears spotted it, at which George took off down Old Lloyd Road. Sears gave chase and soon after George abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot into the woods, according to the arrest report.

At this time the JCSO called in the K-9 units from the Jefferson and Wakulla County correctional facilities to assist.

Sears and members of the two K-9 units tracked George for about 2½-hours from Old Lloyd to U.S. 90 near Valley View, where he was finally arrested. The Florida Highway Patrol also assisted in the manhunt by sealing off U.S. 90.

George had since been in custody at the Jefferson County Jail.

