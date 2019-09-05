Gerald C. Hodges, 81, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Solon Nursing & Rehab Center.

His family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Ned Ashton House, located at 820 Park Rd., in Iowa City. A time of reflection and sharing will begin at 4:30 p.m. Instead of flowers and plants, memorials may be directed to Solon Retirement Village or Alzheimer’s Research, c/o The University of Iowa Foundation.

Burial will be at a later date in Lexington, Ky.

Gerald was born July 10, 1938, in Lexington, the son of Harvey and Pauline (Hall) Hodges. He grew up in Lexington and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1956 and attended the University of Kentucky.

He began a career as a runner with First Security National Bank, and retired as an Assistant Vice President in 1994 after 35 years. Gerald met Virginia “Ginger” Hamilton while they both worked at the bank, and they later married on February 22, 1962 in Lexington. He served in both the US Army and Army Reserves from 1958 to 1964.

He was formerly a member of the Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington, where he served as a deacon and elder. Gerald was also a member of the Lexington Jaycee’s for many years.

After retiring from the bank, Gerald worked at Botkin Hardware in Lexington until 1999, when he and Ginger moved to Monticello, Fla. to be closer to family.

After retirement, Gerald and Ginger lived in Monticello. He enjoyed daily long walks, grilling for his family and friends (as the renowned ‘The Grill Master’), volunteering for the Democratic Party, and cheering on the University of Kentucky Wildcats. But mostly he loved traveling and spending time with the love of his life, Ginger.

Survivors include his wife, Ginger, of Iowa City; son, Geoff Hodges (Dr. Marytena Hodges), of Loveland, Ohio; daughter, Angela Hodges (Mark Kamps), of Iowa City; grandchildren, Haley Kamps (Kevin Stibal), Elyse Kamps (Ted Collins), Griffin Hodges (Kelly Hodges), Grayson Hodges and Christiana Hodges; and great-grandson, Frank Kamps Stibal.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service of Iowa City is serving the family.

