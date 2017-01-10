Get ready for the Chamber Chili Challenge

Debbie Snapp

ECB Publishing, Inc.

The date for the 8th annual Monticello/Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce Chili Challenge has been scheduled for February 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. for eating chili, and continuing until 11 p.m. for dancing.

The Saturday evening event will be held at the old Apron Factory on South Highway 19, and again this year 'The Chaotics,' featuring Lissa and Bill Moon, will be performing dance and easy listening music throughout the night.

Admission cost for 'ALL YOU CAN EAT CHILI' is $8 for adults, $5 for children five to 12, and free for children ages four and under. The cost to stay for the dance following the Chili Challenge is just $15. The chili entry fee for cookers is $25.

Lots of prizes will be awarded! For 'Best Chili,' $200; for 'Judge's Choice,' $100; for 'Best Decorated Table,' $50; and for 'People's Choice,' half of the cash in your vote pot.

There will also be an ‘Organizational Challenge.’ The organization with the highest score wins. The losing organization chooses what it will do for the winning organization. Participants are asked to be creative.

Contact Chamber Executive Director Katrina Richardson at 850-997-5552 for more information.