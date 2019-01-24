Gleaming and glowing at the library

Ashley Hunter, ECB Publishing, Inc.

“Glow hard or go home,” was written on the wall with vibrantly colored, glowing tape.

Floating near the ceiling were brilliantly pigmented balloons that glowed underneath the black lights in the room.

The Jefferson County R. J. Bailar Public Library hosted their Glow Party on Saturday, January 12 and the event, pulsing with music, was a hit with the library's younger patrons.

The library staff served up plates of pizza and drinks that glowed orange in the black lit room.

Set up for games, dancing or just enjoying the glowing environment, the library's community room was a place for strange and fantastic fun as children and parents enjoyed the radiant atmosphere, good food and conversation with friends both old and new.

