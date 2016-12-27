The Pulpit

Glory to the Max

A woman walked into her bathroom at home. As she did, she saw her husband weighing himself on the bathroom scales, sucking in his stomach. The woman thought to herself, ''He thinks that he will weigh less by sucking in his stomach.'' So, the woman rather sarcastically said to her husband, ''That's not going to help.'' Her husband said, ''Sure it will. It's the only way I can see the numbers.''

We have a brand new year with endless possibilities ahead of us. Weight loss is the number one resolution people make, but there are many more fresh and different opportunities that await us; opportunities to make changes in our life and lifestyles that will result in blessings experienced.

As I was adjusting the rear view mirror after my wife drove our car this week, I realized how small the rear view mirror is compared to the windshield. It occurred to me that it was designed so that I would be able to see more of what is in front of me than what’s behind me. In other words, where I’m going is more important than where I’ve been. The same is true in life.

The Apostle Paul puts it this way in Philippians 3:10,12-14 (NIV): “I want to know Christ and the power of his resurrection. Not that I have already obtained all this, or have already been made perfect, but I press on to take hold of that for which Christ Jesus took hold of me.

Brothers, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

We have no guarantee of even one more day to live. None of us has a guarantee that tomorrow will come for us. All any of us have is right now. Consequently, our time on this earth is valuable because it’s very limited. Once a minute is gone it’s gone and gone for good. We don’t have rewind buttons. We can’t go back and replay our lives, and we aren’t guaranteed to have the same chances next year to make up for those we failed to take this year.

What will make a difference is how we use the hours that we have left; to take the knowledge that each of us has, and apply it with wisdom to make the most of the time we have remaining. Like Paul, we need to free ourselves of things that hold us back, focus on what’s in front of us, and fulfill what is ahead of us.

Today is the first day of the rest of our lives. Let us live each day to its’ fullest, prioritizing and remembering what’s really important as we all press on toward the goal for the prize of our upward call of God in Christ Jesus.